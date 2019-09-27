Gold price today: Yellow metal edges lower after Dollar index strengthens

Gold futures traded lower on September 27, following strength in the Dollar index, but slower growth in Europe capped the downside.

October futures for the yellow metal were trading at Rs 37,752 per 10 gram, down Rs 42, or 0.11 percent, on the MCX at 0909 hours IST.

On September 26, gold gained around 0.50 percent in the domestic market but trended mixed globally.

Spot Gold in the international market closed around $1,505 an ounce. Euro slipped to a two year low on September 26 on concerns the European economy is on a slower growth path. This supported gold prices, whereas strength in the Dollar index capped gains.

Excessive news flow from the international market, with US President Donald Trump's impeachment grabbing headlines, status of US-China trade deal talks and concerns over Saudi oil production is keeping gold prices volatile.

"We expect international gold prices to move in a $1,494-1,515 range. On the MCX, gold is expected to move in the Rs 37,500-38,050 range," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities Pvt.

Silver December futures were down Rs 65, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 46,315 per kg on the MCX at 0909 hours IST.

On September 26, silver prices closed with a loss of around a percent. Prices slipped below $18 per troy ounce and Rs 46,500 per kg in the international and domestic markets, respectively.