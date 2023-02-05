FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 crore in January

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 28,852 crore from Indian equities in January, making it the worst outflow in the last seven months, primarily due to attractiveness of the Chinese markets.
This came following a net investment of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,238 crore in November, data with the depositories showed. Going ahead, FPI flows are expected to remain volatile as Indian equities continued their large underperformance compared to global markets, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research(Retail), Kotak Securities, said.
According to the data, FPIs withdrew a net sum of Rs 28,852 crore from equities in January. This was also the biggest monthly withdrawal by FPIs since June 2022, when they had pulled out Rs 50,203 crore from equities. The outflow in January is followed by a net withdrawal of more than Rs 5,700 crore from equities in the first week of February.
FPIs are selling in India and buying in cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are attractive, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. ”This ’short India and long other cheaper markets’ strategy has led to big underperformance of Indian market, so far this year,” he added.