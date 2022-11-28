English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Foreign investor bets show Indian stocks rally has more legs

    Holdings of foreign investors in long index futures have risen by about six times from their September lows, to 127,000 contracts, while short bets have dropped 76% over the same period to 38,600 lots -- the least bearish positioning since April.

    Bloomberg
    November 28, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    Stock Market Today:

    Stock Market Today:

    Overseas investors have stepped up their return to Indian equities, helping power benchmarks gauges to record highs and derivatives data signals more room for the rally.

    Global funds have bought a net $3 billion of India stocks so far this month, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Holdings of foreign investors in long index futures have risen by about six times from their September lows, to 127,000 contracts, while short bets have dropped 76% over the same period to 38,600 lots -- the least bearish positioning since April. The spread between outstanding index futures longs and shorts now stands at its widest since June 2021.

    The renewed confidence after a sell-off in June helped key stock gauges touch new peaks, extending a rally driven by resilient domestic demand in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. Asian markets such as India and Indonesia have emerged as safe havens for investors looking for higher returns as the Federal Reserve signals slower interest-rate hikes.

    Foreign investors' net positioning on index calls continues to grow

    Options data shows similar trends. The difference between long and short positioning in index calls has climbed steadily and is now at its highest in seven years, while that for index puts has continued to shrink, signaling foreign investors see more gains ahead in India equities despite risk of a global recession.

    Related stories

    Foreigners have increased their long bets via index futures by 500% since September

    Local institutions, which provided critical support to Indian markets during foreigners’ record exodus earlier this year, have been “largely sitting on the fence or booking profits” and this has led to foreigners being the driving force for the rally, said Abhilash Pagaria, an analyst at Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. in Mumbai.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #foreign investor #Indian stocks #Market news
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 11:51 am