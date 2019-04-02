App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect strong Q4 growth from Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech: Kotak Equities

According to the report, growth in the IT sector will be led by the increasing number of large deals won by companies over the past two quarters

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Institutional Equities expects strong growth from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies and muted growth from Wipro and Tech Mahindra for the fourth quarter.

"We expect constant currency revenue growth rate at 1.8-2.5 percent for Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech. On YoY comparison, revenue growth will be robust 10.8-13.8 percent for the three companies," Kotak said in a note.

According to the report, growth in the IT sector will be led by the increasing number of large deals won by companies over the past two quarters.

Tech Mahindra may report muted numbers due to seasonal weakness in retail and a slower manufacturing vertical. Meanwhile, Wipro will likely report a modest 1.5 percent sequential revenue growth.

related news

The report further noted that despite currency depreciation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will report marginal sequential decline in EBIT margin.

"Sequentially, EBIT margin will decline marginally due to 1.9 percent appreciation of the INR against USD and talent constraint-led increase in cost structure in the US. Profitability performance will be a key focus area."

For FY20, the revenue growth guidance for Infosys is expected to be 8-10 percent, while HCL Tech has growth guidance outlook of 14-16 percent, including IBM’s product business acquisition, assuming it gets consolidated from July 2019.

 

The report also cautioned that sedated spending growth in FY20 will offset the benefit from a strong deal flow and increasing digital sizes in the IT sector.

Key focus areas:

-Demand from the banking vertical

-Profitability dynamics
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies #Infosys #IT Sector #Kotak Institutional Equities #markets #TCS #Tech Mahindra #Wipro

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals & Royal Cha ...

Agreed to Alliance After BJP President Amit Shah Came Twice to Sort Ou ...

Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post

Kamal Nath Restores Security Cover to RSS Bhopal Office, Complainant t ...

Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specificati ...

Ultimate Kho-Kho: India's First IPL-Style Professional Kho-Kho League ...

Baby Turtle Gets Stolen and Eaten by Seagull on Live TV, Twitter Loses ...

Experts Welcome Congress' Promise to Bring School Education Under Stat ...

Stop Promoting Terrorism: Rajnath Tells Pakistan

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.