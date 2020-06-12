App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elara India offloads more shares in Aarey Drugs, BNP Paribas acquires stake in IDFC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has acquired 1 crore shares in IDFC at Rs 18.45 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Foreign portfolio investor Elara India Opportunities Fund on June 12 sold 1,50,000 equity shares of Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals at Rs 17.26 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on BSE.

The fund house had sold 1.6 lakh shares in pharma company at Rs 18.01 per share on June 11. In in two consecutive sessions, it has sold 1.3 percent stake. As per March quarter shareholding pattern, it held 1.51 percent stake (or 3.53 lakh shares) in Aarey.

The stock price corrected further by 4.3 percent today to close at Rs 17.80 on the BSE.

Close

Among other deals, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has acquired 1 crore shares in IDFC at Rs 18.45 per share on the NSE.

related news

Dharm Prakash Tripathi has bought 7,35,300 shares in Cox & Kings Financial at Rs 0.65 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks #Cox & Kings Financial Service #IDFC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt allows certain categories of foreigners to enter India amid COVID-19 curbs

Govt allows certain categories of foreigners to enter India amid COVID-19 curbs

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Coronavirus pandemic | India cancel tour to Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus pandemic | India cancel tour to Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 concerns

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.