Elara India offloads more shares in Aarey Drugs, BNP Paribas acquires stake in IDFC

Foreign portfolio investor Elara India Opportunities Fund on June 12 sold 1,50,000 equity shares of Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals at Rs 17.26 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on BSE.

The fund house had sold 1.6 lakh shares in pharma company at Rs 18.01 per share on June 11. In in two consecutive sessions, it has sold 1.3 percent stake. As per March quarter shareholding pattern, it held 1.51 percent stake (or 3.53 lakh shares) in Aarey.

The stock price corrected further by 4.3 percent today to close at Rs 17.80 on the BSE.

Among other deals, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has acquired 1 crore shares in IDFC at Rs 18.45 per share on the NSE.

