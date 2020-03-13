App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Decoding the market meltdown

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Kshitij Anand to discuss if the sentiments in the markets resemble the 2008 crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was another weak opening for the Indian indices on March 13 as Nifty hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years. Although, it later recorded the biggest intra-day recovery.

The sell-off is largely fear-driven as coronavirus spreads to more than 110 countries, putting pressure on global markets.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Kshitij Anand to discuss if the sentiments in the markets resemble the 2008 crisis.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #2008 financial crisis #bear market #Covid-19 #Editor's Take #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.