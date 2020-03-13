Editor's Take | Decoding the market meltdown

It was another weak opening for the Indian indices on March 13 as Nifty hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years. Although, it later recorded the biggest intra-day recovery.

The sell-off is largely fear-driven as coronavirus spreads to more than 110 countries, putting pressure on global markets.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Kshitij Anand to discuss if the sentiments in the markets resemble the 2008 crisis.