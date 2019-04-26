App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don’t give up on Maruti Suzuki yet; brokerages say stock could touch Rs 8,000

Analysts at top brokerage firms feel that there are near-term growth challenges but that should give investors entry point.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki | Closing Price: Rs 6,962.30 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 6,641.15 | %Gain: 4.84 (Image: Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki | Closing Price: Rs 6,962.30 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 6,641.15 | %Gain: 4.84 (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage firms such as Credit Suisse, Jefferies, and Macquarie maintained their rating on Maruti Suzuki post March quarter results even though the country's largest passenger vehicle maker reported a 5 percent year-on-year degrowth in profit.

The net profit during the quarter declined to Rs 1,795.6 crore from Rs 1,882.1 crore in the same period last year.

"This quarter was marked by adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, higher depreciation and higher sales promotion expenses partially offset by cost reduction efforts," the company said.

The big news coming from the management was on diesel vehicles. Maruti India will phase out all diesel vehicles from April 1, 2020, RC Bhargava, chairman of the company, said on April 25.

related news

The car maker recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for the financial year 2018-19, the same as that of last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki hit a 3-week low on April 25 after declining for five consecutive days ahead of the results which were expected to be muted.

Analysts at top brokerage firms feel that there are near-term growth challenges but that should give investors entry point.

Most brokerage firms are of the view that margin could improve in coming quarters but on the lower side which could hamper EPS estimates.

“The PV industry demand is expected to remain subdued in the near term given the uncertainty before the general elections. Maruti has scaled down its FY20 production and sales guidance from double-digit growth earlier to 4-8% range,” Bharat Gianani, Research Analyst - Auto/Auto Ancillaries, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“Subdued volumes and pricing pressures (due to regulatory changes and increased competitive intensity) will continue to maintain pressure on earnings in the near term,” he said.

The most aggressive target price is Rs 8,000 in the next 12 months which translates into an upside of nearly 16 percent from April 25 close of Rs 6,905.

Here is what global brokerage firms are recommending:

CLSA: Buy| Target: Rs 8,000

CLSA maintained buy rating on Maruti post March quarter results with a target price of Rs 8,000. The demand remains weak but the franchise is strong and the valuations are also finding support.

The demand is weak and we don’t expect a big recovery in FY20, cautions CLSA. The competition in passenger vehicles remains benign.

Margins are likely to improve in coming quarters as a benefit of lower commodity flows through but it will be on the lower side. CLSA cut FY20 EPS estimate by 3 percent on the lower margin.

Jefferies: Buy| Target raised to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,600 earlier

Margins are likely to disappoint again, as growth is likely to remain weak in Q1FY20. The near-term cyclical challenges provide good entry opportunity to long term investors.

The shift to BS-6 spread across FY20 which is well ahead of the deadline. Jefferies slashed FY20 EBITDA/EPS estimate by 10 percent, and FY21 estimates by 2-4 percent.

Macquarie: Outperform| Target raised to Rs 7,600 from Rs 7,400 earlier

Q4 EBITDA stood at 12 percent which was lower than Macquarie’s expectations. Lower volumes and higher discounts led to a 370 bps decline in margins.

The global investment bank slashed FY20-21 EPS estimate by 8-9% to factor in lower volumes and margins.

The company may launch 2 new models (sub-compact suv & mid-sized suv) in H2FY20. The volume growth to drive margin improvement.

Morgan Stanley: Overweight| Target cut to Rs 8,149 from 8,188 earlier

The margins are at cyclical low and may rebound sharply as volumes turn in H2FY20. The global investment bank expects FY20 margin of 9.3 percent to remain flat on a YoY basis.

Morgan Stanley trims FY20 eps estimates but maintains estimates for fy21.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 10:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecti ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Parrot Arrested For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in ...

Top Court Orders RBI to Disclose Annual Inspection Reports of Banks Un ...

Congress More Keen on Forming UP govt in 2022 Than Halting BJP, Says A ...

Facebook Users Care Less About Privacy Than Regulators

Fake vs Fact: Did Sri Lankan Police Release this Video of Detaining an ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Te ...

Apple's Next Mobile OS Could Bring Mouse Support to The iPad

PUBG Mobile Developer Says Working With Nintendo to Release Switch Gam ...

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch Event Tickets go on Sale: Whe ...

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty nears 11,700; Ax ...

Top brokerage calls for April 26: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Film has record-break ...

Sri Lanka govt revises toll in Easter Sunday blasts from 359 to 253; s ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi dominates as suspense around Priy ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.