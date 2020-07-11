Deploy buy on dips strategy as Nifty could consolidate; Resistance at 10,980-11,100

The strategy should be to buy on declines as technically the stock-specific formations are clearly indicating that the market is heading higher to hit the level of 11,100/11,200, Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

Q) What led to the price action on D-Street in the week gone by?

A) Whether it is in terms of trading range or weekly gains, the last week remained relatively quiet for the market. Bajaj Twins and Reliance Industries and some few metal stocks brought the market up.

If ITC had not broken 6 percent, the Nifty/Sensex would have gone even higher. The Bank Nifty was in the lead in the second half of the week but then the Metal Index overtook the leadership.

A) Initially, the Nifty may come down to fill the price gap, which it has left on a weekly basis. It is between the levels of 10,631 and 10,676.

In case, the Nifty fails to fill the same fully, then it would result in sharp recovery in the second later part of the week.