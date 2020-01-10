App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datawatch | 11 high-momentum stocks that are riding the market rally

Chasing momentum -- that is stocks, which continue to exhibit increased strength -- has been proven to be among the most effective trading strategies.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala

With the market making repeated fresh highs, many traders would look to ride the wave using one of the strongest indicators of future outperformance: momentum.



In the latest Datawatch series, here's a list of stocks that have increased their share price returns consistently all weekly and monthly return windows over the past three months.

The list below is based on the following filters:

- Companies with a current market cap exceeding Rs 100 crore (to eliminate micro-cap companies).
- Stock price returns have improved over each weekly and monthly window of the last three months.

- The stock returned at least 5 percent in its first-week performance.

Momentum Stocks

Disclaimer: Through this series, Moneycontrol seeks to highlight interesting financial data of companies. This article should not be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell stocks. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Market Edge #Moneycontrol Datawatch

