Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Stock Market Today:

It was another better week for the equity markets as the benchmark indices clocked one percent gains to end at record closing high for the week ended December 2, tracking positive global cues and favourable economic data, though bulls took a breather on Friday after consistent run-up in previous 8 consecutive sessions.

The BSE Sensex rallied 575 points to 62,868, and the Nifty50 rose 183 points to 18,696, while the broader markets gained significant momentum and performed much better than leading indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining more than 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

All sectors participated in the upward journey with technology, metal, FMCG, energy, oil & gas, and realty being the leading gainers.

Given the recent one-sided run in the coming week, initially some more consolidation is likely especially ahead of a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting but overall having strong momentum and favourable cues, northward journey is expected to resume once again towards 19,000 on the Nifty in following days, experts said.

"Next week, all eyes will be on the outcome of the MPC meet. Besides, the performance of global indices and foreign flow trends will continue to provide cues in between," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking, said.

He feels the markets may witness some consolidation early next week, however, the tone would remain positive and the immediate target of 19,000 is intact in Nifty.

Since all the sectors are contributing to the move on a rotational basis, the focus should be on accumulating quality stocks on dips, the market expert said, adding the recent improvement in the broader market participation is certainly encouraging but participants should remain selective.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) RBI Policy

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled during December 5-7 would be a key factor to watch in the coming week given the slowing economic growth and elevated inflation. The rate hike is expected to be imminent given the CPI inflation above the RBI's upper threshold of 6 percent, but there could be smaller rate hike of 25-35 bps, compared with 50 bps hike we have seen in past policy meetings, given the declining commodity prices especially oil prices, experts said.

The CPI inflation in October cooled down to 6.77 percent, from 7.41 percent in September, while oil prices in the international markets traded below the RBI's assumption level of $100 a barrel. In fact, in last one month, prices have been on a southward journey.

"We do believe that the MPC will continue with rate hikes this time though the magnitude will be lower - probably 25-35 bps. More specifically we do believe that the terminal repo rate for the financial year will be 6.5 percent, which means there will be one more rate hike in February," Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, said.

It is unlikely to change the stance and the withdrawal of liquidity will continue. While the RBI will take a hard look at both the GDP and inflation projections, there could be some downward revision for GDP growth, he feels.

2) Domestic Economic Data

Apart from RBI interest rate decision, the street will also keenly watch the Services PMI for November, which along with Composite PMI will be released on Monday.

S&P Global Services PMI in October was at 55.1, increasing from six-month low of 54.3 in September, as favourable demand for services continued to underpin increases in new business and output at the start of the third fiscal quarter. It has remained above 50 level, indicating expansion in activity, for 15th month in a row.

Foreign exchange reserves for week ended December 2 will also be released next week on Friday.

3) Global Macroeconomic Data

4) Oil Prices

Oil prices on coming Monday could react to the OPEC+ meeting decision scheduled on December 4. Market participants may also look for any kind of news from the European Union's sanctions on the purchases of Russian seaborne oil as in June this year the 27 nations group had agreed to ban the Russian seaborne oil from December 5.

OPEC+, which comprises 23 oil producing countries led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, might go for production cut in its meeting, but by any chance if there is no production cut, then there could be further fall in oil prices, experts said.

Oil prices have seen consistent correction from around $100 a barrel to around $85 a barrel now in last one month due to weak demand from world's second largest economy and fears of recession in western world. In the passing week, Brent crude futures gained more than 2 percent to close at $85.6 a barrel, snapping three-week losses.

"Traders await the crucial OPEC+ meeting where cartel is expected to take production cut decision. If the groups maintain current level of output, we may see some selling on Monday," Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

In October, OPEC+ group agreed to cut output by two million barrels per day, equal to 2 percent of global supply, effective until December 2023.

"European Union is deciding on agreement to cap Russian oil around $60 a barrel, before the embargo deadline of December 5. Elsewhere US energy department is seeking congress mandate to curb outflows from US SPR mandated, so it can refill the 147 million barrels oil, flown out this year," said Imran who expects extreme volatility on Monday due to outcome of OPEC+ meet.

5) FII Flow

The FII flow is also expected to drive the market sentiment in coming weeks as foreign institutional investors have net bought more than Rs 15,000 crore worth of shares last week, the biggest weekly inflow after a long time. With this, FIIs monthly buying at Rs 22,500 crore in November was the highest since February 2021.

The sentiment at FIIs desk definitely improved but there could be some kind of volatility due to movement in dollar index, experts said.

"In the short run the most important factor determining FPI strategy is the movement in the dollar index. When the dollar index moves up and is expected to trend up, they sell. Conversely when the dollar index declines and is expected to trend down, they buy," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

On the other side, domestic institutional investors have taken the advantage of profit booking in the market which was driven by FIIs money to record highs recently. They have net bought more than Rs 1,300 crore worth shares during the last week.

6) Listing

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard is set to make its grand debut on coming Thursday as per the schedule. The final issue price is expected to be at upper end of price band of Rs 216-237 per share.

Before that, the company will finalise share allotment of Dharmaj Crop IPO by Monday followed by refunds to unsuccessful investors and shares transfer to eligible investors by Tuesday.

Dharmaj Crop IPO shares traded with more than 20 percent premium in the grey market, an unofficial trading platform, experts said.

Apart from that, all the process of IPO from finalisation of basis of allotment till the shares transfer of engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India will take place in the coming week, especially ahead of its listing in following week.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 closed Friday's trade with bearish candle, which was on expected lines due to profit taking after a rally in previous 8 sessions in a row, but for the week, there was bullish candle formation and in fact, the index ended at record closing high with continuing higher high formation for seventh consecutive week, indicating the momentum is intact.

Hence, after expected consolidation with support at 18,500-18,600 area followed by 18,300, the Nifty50 is expected to march towards its 19,000 mark in coming weeks, experts said.

The oscillator RSI (relative strength index) dropped to around 67 on Friday after reaching to overbought level of around 74 on daily basis, but on weekly scale, it still shows upward move sign with closing at 67 level.

"Nevertheless, it is still holding above the short term supports. 18,600 is a key support from where the index can start moving up again. Overall short term outlook continues to be positive for target of 19,000," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

8) F&O Cues

The Option data indicated that 18,500-19,000 is expected trading range for the Nifty50 in short term. We have seen maximum Call open interest at 19,000 strike followed by 20,000 and 19,500 strikes, with Call writing at 18,800 strike then 18,700 strike.

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 18,000 strike followed by 18,500 strike, with Put writing at 17,800 strike then 18,100 strike.

"Call strikes are witnessing heavy open interest build-up suggesting expectations of limited upsides. The highest Call base is placed at 18,800 strike, making it hurdle for the coming week. At the same time, Put base is visible at 18,500 strike. Hence a retesting of 18,500 levels cannot be ruled out," ICICI Direct said.

Moreover, the FIIs net longs are at one of the highest seen in last few years, hence a liquidation risk may put some pressure on index, the brokerage added.

9) India VIX

The volatility index India VIX remained below 15 mark for more than couple of weeks now, giving more comfort to the bulls, though on weekly basis, it inched up by 0.9 percent to 13.45 levels.

Hence, if the said volatility remains around these levels for coming sessions, then the market is expected to get more stability going ahead which may take Nifty near 19,000 mark, experts said.

10) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.