App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: TCS, Bharti Airtel jump 2% each; RIL most active, autos drag

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 800 stocks advanced and 910 declined while 388 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1130 stocks advanced, 1306 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains, up close to 1 percent each with Nifty adding 91 points and is trading at 11,952 while the Sensex jumped 345 points and is trading at 39,847 mark.

Nifty Energy is up over a percent led by NTPC, Reliance Industries, BPCL, GAIL India and Tata Power.

Infra stocks continue to trade on a handsome note with gains from Adani Power which spiked over 8 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, Engineers India, GMR Infra, NBCC, Reliance Communications and Siemens.

From the banking space, the top gainers are HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank and Axis Bank.

related news

The top gainers from the IT space include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and Birla Soft.

Nifty Auto is trading in the red with loses from Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor among others.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Adani Power, SJVN, Mphasis, Edelweiss Financial, Torrent Pharma and Maxx Financial Services while the top losers are Reliance Power and Reliance Infra which are down 6-7 percent each followed by SAIL, HUDCO and Reliance Capital.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Tata Teleservices which zoomed over 18 percent followed by DEEP Industries, Voltamp Transformers, DIL and Shalimar Paints while the top losers are Multibase India, Chaman Lal Setia, Manpasand Beverages, Asian Oil and PC Jeweller.

India VIX is down 4.33 percent at 15.70 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included NTPC, Bharti Airtel, TCS, BPCL and Reliance Industries while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and State Bank of India.

44 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including Voltamp Transformers, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Info Edge, Refex Industries, Siemens, Mahamaya Steel, Vinati Organics, Deepak Nitrite and Shree Cements among others.

95 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including IIFL Holdings, Manpasand Beverages, Deccan Bearings, Ortel Communications, Emami, Prakash Industries and Jindal Cotex among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 800 stocks advanced and 910 declined while 388 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1130 stocks advanced, 1306 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 30, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.