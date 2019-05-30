D-Street Buzz: TCS, Bharti Airtel jump 2% each; RIL most active, autos drag

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains, up close to 1 percent each with Nifty adding 91 points and is trading at 11,952 while the Sensex jumped 345 points and is trading at 39,847 mark.

Nifty Energy is up over a percent led by NTPC, Reliance Industries, BPCL, GAIL India and Tata Power.

Infra stocks continue to trade on a handsome note with gains from Adani Power which spiked over 8 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, Engineers India, GMR Infra, NBCC, Reliance Communications and Siemens.

From the banking space, the top gainers are HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank and Axis Bank.

The top gainers from the IT space include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and Birla Soft.

Nifty Auto is trading in the red with loses from Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor among others.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Adani Power, SJVN, Mphasis, Edelweiss Financial, Torrent Pharma and Maxx Financial Services while the top losers are Reliance Power and Reliance Infra which are down 6-7 percent each followed by SAIL, HUDCO and Reliance Capital.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Tata Teleservices which zoomed over 18 percent followed by DEEP Industries, Voltamp Transformers, DIL and Shalimar Paints while the top losers are Multibase India, Chaman Lal Setia, Manpasand Beverages, Asian Oil and PC Jeweller.

India VIX is down 4.33 percent at 15.70 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included NTPC, Bharti Airtel, TCS, BPCL and Reliance Industries while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and State Bank of India.

44 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including Voltamp Transformers, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Info Edge, Refex Industries, Siemens, Mahamaya Steel, Vinati Organics, Deepak Nitrite and Shree Cements among others.

95 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including IIFL Holdings, Manpasand Beverages, Deccan Bearings, Ortel Communications, Emami, Prakash Industries and Jindal Cotex among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 800 stocks advanced and 910 declined while 388 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1130 stocks advanced, 1306 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.