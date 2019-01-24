D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit 52-week low on NSE; Thirumalai Chemicals tanks 20%, RIL gains

The Indian benchmark indices continues to in trade in the red in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 19 points, trading at 10,811 while the Sensex shed 42 points and was trading at 36,066.

At 12:30 hrs, Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector led by gains from Oberoi Realty which jumped 5 percent. global investment firm CLSA increased its price target for the stock by 13 percent though results came in below estimates.

This was followed by Godrej Properties which added 3 percent. Sunteck Realty, DLF, Phoenix Mills and Brigade Enterprises were the other gainers.

Reliance Industries, up 1 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation from the oil & gas space were trading in the green.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers were India Bank which spiked 2 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

Selective FMCG stocks were also buzzing led by ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries and Britannia Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Apollo Hospitals and PNB Housing Finance while the top losers were Edelweiss Financial which fell 4 percent followed by CG Consumer Electricals and GE T&D.

Edelweiss Financial Services posted a fall of 4 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 226.11 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 235 crore during the same period of last year.

The top BSE smallcap gainers were Tanla Solutions which zoomed 10 percent followed by Siti Networks and Linde India. The top losers included Thirumalai Chemicals which tanked 20 percent followed by Tejas Networks and IG Petrochemicals.

The top gainers from NSE included ITC, TCS, Reliance Industries, Titan Company and Asian Paints while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, UPL, Sun Pharma and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were ITC, Interglobe Aviation, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma.

Odisha Cement, Info Edge (India) and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

116 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Arvind, Bharat Defence and Infrastructure, Ashok Leyland, Dilip Buildcon, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, Godawari Power, Coal India, KPIT Tech, Indo Count Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punj Lloyd, Ramco Systems, Thirumalai Chemicals and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 591 stocks advancing and 1057 declining while 406 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 828 stocks advanced, 1382 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

