Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Current financial situation fragile, says Uday Kotak

"After the IL&FS episode, 'inter-connected exposures' is a concern for markets," said Kotak.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Veteran banker Uday Kotak in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said the current financial situation is fragile but it may not be a systemic problem if well handled. The fear factor will remain until balance sheets of companies become trustworthy, he added.

The Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank talking about various sectors also said, "I think at this point of time, my personal view is that the small and mid-cap sector has already seen a lot of the pain. The pain from here may not be anywhere near the pain that people have seen in 2018. Therefore, I do believe that small caps and mid-caps have adjusted more compared to what we have seen in large caps in general."

"I think there has been a flight to safety, lot more money has moved into larger cap and fewer number of stocks in terms of the marketplace. A lot of money have moved into large-caps. My concern at this point of time continues to be in the residential real estate space, which I think is still facing its pressures," said Kotak.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Uday Kotak

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.