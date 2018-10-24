Coffee Can Investing: Sunil Singhania shares the rationale behind Bajaj Finance, Eicher, JSPL, TVS bets

In this episode of Coffee Can Investing, Sunil Singhania, founder, Abakkus Asset Manager tells Saurabh Mukherjea on his journey from a practicing chartered accountant to becoming a professional fund manager, to founding his own money management firm.

He talks about the factors that went into his investments in Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, JSPL and TVS Motor when he was a fund manager at Reliance Mutual Fund.

While a purist, given his background in chartered accountancy, Singhania acknowledges the limits of conventional approaches to investing.

“I am okay with the DCF (discounted cash flow) forecasting,” he says. “The only thing is that how can you focus something for 50 years in this disruptive world, and in the DCF world even if you increase or decrease the discounting rate by 1 percent you can have stock going up by fifty percent or going down by fifty percent,” he says.

Edited transcripts of the interview:

A: I was very young that time. I completed my CA when I was 20 years old and as you rightly said, I got lot of offers.

However, from day one I was a little bit fixated towards practicing as a chartered accountant. And my uncle was a chartered accountant. So, there was a natural progression towards joining him. And that's how my career as a practicing chartered accountant began.

A: So, one very funny instance is, we were on the panel to audit State Bank of India (SBI) branches. That was my first professional visit outside Bombay. We had to audit the Gwalior and the Shivpuri branches of SBI.

It was a very different Gwalior at that point of time. I had never seen gun shops which I saw in Gwalior. In fact, the place where we used to stay in Gwalior, next door, when we used to go out for dinner you had people with guns joining us for dinner. So that was very different.

At the same time, I would say that the vibrancy which we saw, even in India at that point of time, was quite different. Obviously, we have matured as a country, we have grown quite dramatically, but these were one or two sort of funny instances.

A: Right from my student days, I was interested in the equity market. I used to read some balance sheets because my father had some shares and he used to get balance sheets at home. And, my first investing began when I was a student. I applied for a few IPOs, and I remember I got allotted in a company called Godrej Gujarat Innovative or something. And from investing a thousand rupees I made ten thousand rupees at that point of time, which was quite big.

Obviously, money is something which lures you. After I completed my CA, I used to do small bits of investment, read balance sheets, and do limited research because information at that time was not as easily available as it is today. And, Harshad Mehta obviously was a big factor which catapulted the market at that point of time.

Also, during my practicing days, a few of my clients were stock brokers on the Bombay Stock Exchange. At that time, just visiting the BSE building used to be so fascinating. So, it was a combination of a lot of these things. And, when NSE started operations in 1994, that is, the time when I got an opportunity. Maybe it was destined but I took on that opportunity.

A: I would say from 1994 to 1998 it was a very different kind of market. NSE had just started, and for the first time investors could see the stock prices live. Earlier in BSE, it used to be so opaque. You never knew at what price you bought the shares, what price you sold them. That led to a lot of trading mentality because you could finally sit in front of the screen, see the price, and buy-sell easily. But that also led to a lot of transparency coming in, and broking rates started to fall.

The first two-three years was more of a trading kind of market. And then, when the IT boom started, we saw foreign investors starting to look at India differently. From 1994 to 1997 it was predominantly the GDRs and the FCCBs (foreign currency convertible bonds). Many foreign investors burnt their fingers because in 1997 you had the South East Asian crisis which impacted India as well.

Post 1997 to up to 2000, we had a very different kind of market, but it was an IT driven market. And, then obviously from 2001 to 2003, you had one of the most depressing times as far the economy and the markets were concerned. But at the same time, 2003 was a great learning experience and a great opportunity for investors because stocks had become so cheap.

And by that time the regulations had changed. Getting hold of balance sheets was much easier than it was earlier. I would say corporate governance was just sort of picking up though it was still not as transparent as it is today. And need for quality research increased.

A: There were few things. First of all it was a very different India then. You had a lot of companies which were already in business. And there was some License Raj, you can say which sort of continued. So, though during the early 1990s when Manmohan Singh and Narasimha Rao were there, and you had this first phase of massive economic reform, the liberalization where License Raj was slowly getting dismantled. Still in the late 1990s and early 2000, it was all these traditional companies which were dominant, though IT as a sector had started to come up. But, I would say that at that point of time, it was not about DCF. It was all about capacity utilization and you had this recession. Companies had capacity, they were not utilizing their capacities. Interest rates had shot up to 18-19 percent and were beginning to come off. So it was much easier you can say, to take a call from a 3-4 years perspective where all you had to do is to just figure out which companies would increase their capacity utilisation and which companies would benefit from lower interest rates. I would say that today it is much more challenging than it was back then.A: Between 2001 and 2003 was the best time to buy equities. I was on the broking side, and we used to do a lot of mid-cap kind of research when I was in Advani Share Brokers. But funnily enough, maybe logically, no one was interested in buying any of these stocks. So, stocks used to be like 2 PE (price to earnings), 3 PE, still you know it was impossible to convince anyone. And, you have been on the broking side and, you know how tough it is. So first, you make the fund manager buy the stock and then ensure that the fund manager is able to exit at a profit. So if the profit happens it's their intelligence, if a loss happens it's your fault.

So, in 2002-2003 somehow I convinced myself that I need to be on the buy side. I had to take the buy calls myself rather than trying to convince someone else to buy stock. All the mutual funds were my clients when I was on the broking side. And somehow you know Reliance was perceived as an entrepreneur-driven company and though it was 35th out of 35 mutual funds, I met Madhu and I met Amitabhji and in 10 minutes I was in.

A: Yes, without a resume.A: So, again if you went through the balance sheet of Bajaj Finance at that point of time obviously they had huge, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs). Predominantly, because it was a two wheeler financing company, most of it captive. And Bajaj Auto scooters had the unique dubious distinction of having very low resale value. So, when you borrowed money for a Bajaj Auto scooter, and you defaulted even if you sort of took the scooter in your custody you could not sell it for more than 50 percent and that is the reason why you had this huge NPAs. But once we dug deep we noticed that even with factoring in complete write-off the company was trading at half the book (value).A: 2007 to 2009, in between somewhere there, just after that Lehman Brothers crisis. And, you had this gentleman called Rajiv Jain who had joined. And fortunately or unfortunately for me, we were the only ones to meet him. So, I used to meet him every quarter and he was very kind to always take me out for lunch when I went to Pune. So, we engaged with them. Slowly, we started to get a little more convinced. At that time we had a philosophy – buy companies at a market cap with a potential where the net profit can be equal to the market cap at some point of time. So, the first time we looked at Bajaj Finance it was like Rs 400 crores but it had the potential of generating or reaching up to Rs 500 crores of profits in the next 5 years. So, that was the thought process and, we bought into it, we built a small position. When they did the first QIP we raised our exposure to almost 8-9 percent in the company. But this is among one of those companies, where we bought in early, but we booked profit also too early.

Somewhere along with Eicher Motors I have reached a conclusion that it maybe better to be the second or the third rather than the first investor. Because, the second and the third investor gets in after being completely convinced and therefore, the holding period to that extent becomes much longer. When you are the first investor, you double, triple your money and there is this natural instinct of booking out.

A: And, you are the only one. So, you don't have support and you don't have people pushing you to buy more.A: So, Eicher was a 2009 buy, and, again if you drill down on the financials, first their history was not all that great. They had a tractor business that they sold off. They had this two wheeler business which hardly used to sell like 3,000-4,000 units a month. The truck business had sort of just about being nurtured in the sense that they were trying to get Volvo into the company. But there was one thing which made us very positive. One was that Siddhartha Lal was very focused from a long term perspective. Second was, Volvo bought 46 percent in their truck venture. And to make it 50 percent, they put eight percent in the listed company at some crazy price, it was Rs 675 or so.

And what the promoter did was, they announced the buyback. And they said that they are selling X percentage to Volvo at Rs 673. They will allow all the minority shareholders via a buyback to partially exit in the same proportion at Rs 673. So technically, the stock price was some Rs 230-240 and some 13-14 percent were going to go in the buyback at Rs 673. So you are getting the balance businesses at Rs 140 and it was like a debt-free company. And post-Lehman when there was a sale in the market you were fortunate that one large global investor gave us almost 10 percent at one price

A: I had a very good colleague, you know Ashwini, who was an expert in auto. And she was very convinced on TVS Motors. But from my perspective few things stuck out. One is that two wheelers or the motorcycles market generally in India is a three-four player market. It is now four players. When you talk about the mass 100cc motorcycles earlier you had Hero Honda. Now they are two, you had Bajaj and you had TVS. And when you looked at the sales to market cap ratio TVS Motors was like a decimal of sales, you know, 0.1 times of sales or .15 times of sales where others would be traded 4-5 time sales. The only concern TVS Motors time and again had, was low margins here and losses from their Indonesian ventures. I think these two things used to just suppress the market.

But it was a very, a sort of more of a game of patience. Because you somehow knew that the product was good. The company had great financial strength as well as great corporate governance. And in a three player market you can't have two players making 18-19 percent margin and the other one making 2 percent margin. I think that is what played out. So you had ultimately even TVS go up to like 7-8 percent margin, which is still much lower than others but it was enough for the market to, give it a discounting and the price went up.

A: On sales to market cap, in a three player market it was very cheap.A: ….business was always steady and growing. It was more about one or two products doing well and the margins inching up and for them Jupiter was the one product that made the difference.A: So, basically I used to track this company even when I was on the broking side. This was among those companies which was 2-3 PE and which no one wanted to buy and Madhu had faith in me and he bought even before I joined Reliance and then we added on to it. So I think this company has never gone public. It is a spin off from a company called Jindal Stainless. It was a division of Jindal Stainless and when the youngest of the four Jindal brothers came into business one part of Jindal Stainless which was the sponge iron business was carved out, hived off and given to Naveen Jindal. The market cap that time maybe was like Rs 250 - 260 crores. And, the company was making Rs 50-60 crores of net profit but almost Rs 150 crores of cash profit and it was investing very easily. So, a lot of people used to get put off because their plans used to be like Rs 500-2,000 crore for a company of this size. However couple of things happened. One was the cycle for metal per se changed dramatically and this company I don't know what it was it was, foresight or luck, had all the ingredients. It had captive coal blocks; it had captive iron ore blocks. So if the cycle sustained the way it was they would be the biggest beneficiary.A: ….they had the coal blocks, they had the iron ore blocks but there was no value to it because coal and iron ore were like commodities, you know, you could buy it like for Rs 2/kilo.A: I See. I am okay with the DCF forecasting. The only thing is that how can you focus something for 50 years in this disruptive world, and in the DCF world even if you increase or decrease the discounting rate by 1 percent you can have stock going up by fifty percent or going down by fifty percent.A: So I will tell you how the society was founded. It was very funny. When I cleared my CFA it was in 2001. We were a few handfuls of us, 10-15 in India. Our exams used to be held in Oberoi Hotel because we were so few of us. It was with luxury at that point of time. In 2002, I went for a voluntary event globally and I found out that Pakistan had a society. And I enquired about Indian society and there was none. I said if Pakistan can have a society why don't we have one in India. And at that point of time, the rule was you needed to have 15 charter holders to form a society and I was not able to get 15 charter holders. By the time we got to 15, the rule changed to 50. I think it was only in 2005 we got 50 and we formed the society. However, one thing is that getting involved in these of activities, whether it is CFA society, I was also involved in the Association of NSE members when I was on the broking side, one gives back to the society and second you end up learning a lot and I think CFA the program as well as the CFA Institute and my volunteering both at the society level and as well as the CFA Institute globally has enormously helped me in broad basing my thought process, thinking, adding a different dimension to what you had already learnt while you were in India.A: So this is an honorary position fortunately or unfortunately I don't know, I don't get paid for it. So, CFA has a free reserve of almost 400 million dollars plus and obviously has to be maintained under guidance from the board. So, we have a board sort of guidance which we follow at the investment committee. I chair the investment committee. The good thing is that you know we have consultants. Global consultants we have Mercer as our consultant and on monthly basis we discuss the portfolio. It's a global portfolio and the perspective which you get about what is happening globally that also helps directly or indirectly because you know sort of the world is flat now and what is happening in one part of the world is going to impact other parts of the world including India and that also has helped quite – I would say you can't measure it but I would say it's a meaningful kind of contribution which happens.A: I don't know how to answer that because every annual report will have a different kind of thing. So apart from the numbers I think cash flow becomes very important. Sometimes the auditor's report gives you lot of insights. I would say the management discussion along with the director’s reports are very good. In fact the earlier annual reports were much more transparent than they are today because you know you had data of quantitative sale as well as purchases which has now been sort of exempted. So, for any company you knew what quantity they were producing at what price they were selling and the same thing on the raw material side.

So, if there was some things which are not very transparent you could make out because if one company was buying say coal at one price and the other was buying it at some other price you could make out. And then there are some you could say you know less - I don't know how to describe it, but for example, I like companies where the promoter's wife and daughters are also directors.

A: Because logically a promoter who does not have good intentions would not like the wife and daughters to be in problem.A: So there are a lot of different kind of things you sort of make out over the years I don't know how to lay down each of them but over a period of time you know more often than not you will not make a mistake if you follow them.A: All the numbers and all are all there. Earlier it was easy to make money by just reading balance sheet. Now lot of people are reading balance sheets.A: So it is different. In some companies for example, they have subsidiaries and in the quarterly earnings, the subsidiary numbers are not given. Lot of companies report subsidiary numbers only at the end of the year. If there is a significant turnaround in any of the subsidiaries which you can sort of foresee I would say that you would be sitting on lot of returns because the street would know it only after one year and if you have been reading the balance sheet and the turnaround in each of these subsidiaries over the last four - five years you would know that the tipping point is there. And so when you meet the company rather than focusing on what is obvious you know what you have to focus on.A: Right. So now the rules will change, they will have to give even the consolidated on a quarterly basis. But, you know you have this time frame.A: I don't know. I was at Reliance for a long time, 15 years.A: Yes so you are right you know it was very comfortable. Even my daughter asks me why I did it because she hardly sees me nowadays as I am constantly travelling. But you know the whole genesis of my investments have been backing entrepreneurs. If I chicken out being an entrepreneur then there is something wrong in my hypothesis, right? There is an opportunity here, there is an opportunity I am good at what I have been doing and I have 10 to 15 years of active professional life ahead of me, and if it was not now than never.A: See, I have always desired to be in Bombay, in India of course. But even within India in Mumbai and I would continue doing that. There is lot of passion, lot of energy and ultimately it is all about also being happy about it, right? Here you know you have friends, you have a work culture which you are comfortable with. You have lot of opportunities. Obviously there are few downsides including the traffic, infrastructure, but ultimately I would say that staying where the action is always helps and my view is that if India is going to grow the way it has grown and if India is going to be a six - seven trillion dollars economy and then you know you better be where the action is. And frankly as I said I always have desired to be in India. In 2006-2008 and all through the career I have had great opportunities to shift abroad. But somehow it never you know, sort of appealed. I used to not even consider them.A: Actually, I haven't read a good book for at least a month or so now. I have been traveling continuously, but there are a lot of books you know. I think in these kind of a market to be grounded you have to also read a book called ‘Anatomy of the Bear’ by Russel Napier, so that you are grounded. But there are other standard books of Warren Buffett's History, and my favorite ‘A Zebra in the Lion’s Country’. I think ‘Outliers’ is a great book; Jim Collins series of books are really good, because they are practical. And I would say the books which you have written because these are like autobiographical. I find autobiographies the cheapest way of gaining knowledge because a person who writes a book puts in 20-25 years of his experience in that book. Everyone wants to write a book and for Rs 500 you are getting the experience of someone over 25 years. So, I would say they read biographies of all successful people whether it is Elon Musk, or you know Warren Buffet or even Steve Jobs or even some of Indians have started on that course. It gives you a lot of insights.We tried to squeeze in 30 years of Sunil Singhania into 30 minutes in Coffee Can investing. We hope you enjoyed that.