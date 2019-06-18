App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India gains 2% as CLSA optimistic on volume growth and cost

Company is optimistic on production growth despite on-the-ground challenges and expects costs to remain benign in FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of country's largest coal miner Coal India gained 1.7 percent intraday on June 18 after global brokerage house CLSA said it is optimistic on company's volume growth and cost, although there is no visibility on price hikes yet.

Company is optimistic on production growth despite on-the-ground challenges and expects costs to remain benign in FY20.

While maintaining buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 290, CLSA said, "Rail links are coming up gradually after considerable delays. Demand outlook is also good given the rising power requirement."

Close

The stock is trading at reasonable 10x FY20 PE with attractive 8 percent dividend yield, it added.

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 18, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.