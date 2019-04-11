Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat after a rangebound session, Nifty tad below 11,600; Vedanta top loser

Market Closing

Benchmark indices ended flat after a rangebound session on April 11 as traders remained cautious ahead of TCS & Infosys earnings scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 21.66 points to 38,607.01 and the Nifty50 gained 12.40 points at 11,596.70. The market breadth remained in favour of bears as about 1,325 shares declined against 1,153 advancing shares on the BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's Labs were gainers while Infosys, TCS, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra were losers among Nifty50 stocks.

Manappuram Finance, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Rain Industries, CG Power, Tata Global, Adani Power and Tata Power were midcap gainers while Reliance Naval, Edelweiss Financial, Jubilant Foodworks and DLF lost 2-7 percent.