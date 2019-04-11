Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat after a rangebound session, Nifty tad below 11,600; Vedanta top loser

Live now
Apr 11, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lupin gets approval for Testosterone Gel
NBCC bags order:
Rail Vikas Nigam listing today:
Welspun Corp bags order:
Wockhards gets USFDA approvel:
Benchmark indices ended flat after a rangebound session on April 11 as traders remained cautious ahead of TCS & Infosys earnings scheduled to be announced tomorrow.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 21.66 points to 38,607.01 and the Nifty50 gained 12.40 points at 11,596.70. The market breadth remained in favour of bears as about 1,325 shares declined against 1,153 advancing shares on the BSE.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's Labs were gainers while Infosys, TCS, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra were losers among Nifty50 stocks.
Manappuram Finance, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Rain Industries, CG Power, Tata Global, Adani Power and Tata Power were midcap gainers while Reliance Naval, Edelweiss Financial, Jubilant Foodworks and DLF lost 2-7 percent.
Essel Group said the repayment along with interest will be made to each & every lender as per the agreed timeline of September 2019, reports CNBC-TV18.
"We cannot comment on arrangement between Kotak Mahindra AMC & its investors, but remain committed to achieve the resolution," the group said.
Essel Group issued statement on repayment to lenders. Kotak Mahindra AMC is one of the lenders of the group.
'Good times expected for mid and smallcap companies over next 3 years'
A stable government will give a good fillip to the markets as it removes economic & policy uncertainty and portfolio inflows, said Aniruddha Naha of DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers
Ageas UK selects TCS as strategic partner for digital core transformation.
Technology Stocks Under Pressure Ahead of TCS, Infosys Earnings:
Technology stocks fell for second consecutive session with the Nifty IT index falling more than half a percent as traders remained cautious ahead of Infosys and TCS' March quarter earnings on April 12.
Country's largest IT companies TCS and Infosys are likely to report dollar revenue growth for the quarter at around 2-2.5 percent QoQ.
Vedanta-led Cairn India CEO, CFO quit firm
Cairn India chief executive Sudhir Mathur has resigned from the company, the fourth CEO to quit the firm since it was taken over by mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group seven years back.
Along with Mathur, Pankaj Kalra, the chief financial officer of Cairn India, which is now a part of Vedanta Ltd after its merger with the parent, has also resigned, sources privy to the development said. (Source: PTI)
Time to go on a ride: Tata Motors, TVS Motor among auto stocks with over 20% upside
After making a lifetime high of 12,108.80 in December 2018, Nifty Auto has been in correction phase. The index has already retraced 33 percent from its peak and has made a probable bottom at 8,035 in February 2019.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon session with Nifty below 11,600 level.
At 14:11 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 73.64 points at 38511.71, while the Nifty down 22.50 points at 11561.80. About 1017 shares have advanced, 1295 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.
Slideshow | These six stocks could give 15-71% return in medium term
Here are six stocks that could give 15-71 percent return in short to medium term.
Eurotex Industries informed that due to frequent labour problems during the past few years, the production in the Plant E-23 is stopped for the time being.
Infosys Q4 preview: Brokerages expect dollar revenue growth of 2-2.5%
Brokerages expect Q4 to be better than third quarter due to ramp-up in large deals.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning losses and turned positive as it is trading near day's high.
It is trading higher by 18 paise at 68.93 per dollar against Wednesday's close 69.11.
Expect strong Q4 earnings for cement sector on price hike, better demand
Cement companies are expected to report strong earnings growth in the last quarter of FY19 on the back of price hike and robust demand.
Setco Automotive to acquire entire stake in subsidiary: Setco Automotive has approved purchase of entire stake (1,34,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each) from Lingotes Especiales, S.A. in company's subsidiary Lava Cast at a total consideration of Euro 950,000 (Rs 7.70 crore).
'Change in the political environment could pose challenges for the market'
There has never been dearth of quality and alpha-generating stocks in the market irrespective of cycles. Hence, the investors may still invest in quality stocks
Lupin has announced that it has received approval for its Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Lupin's Testosterone Gel is the generic equivalent of AbbVie's AndroGel. It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.
Sensex is down 41.79 points or 0.11 percent at 38,543.56, and the Nifty is down 7.30 points or 0.06 percent at 11,577. About 947 shares have advanced, 1,181 shares declined, and 145 shares are unchanged.
Lok Sabha polling begins: 15 election-safe stocks to beat market volatility
The first phase of polling begins on April 11 spanning across 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls.
Rupee has breached 69 mark and is trading 12 paise or 0.18 percent higher at 68.99.
Metal stocks are trading lower today. Only three of the constituents of Nifty Metal index are trading in the green.
PTC India Financial Services said it has achieved resolution of one of its stressed loan account in the thermal segment namely 2x300 MW SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd.
The resolution was achieved under the open bidding process initiated by the Consortium Lenders led by State Bank of India, wherein, One Time Settlement (OTS) Offer submitted by Singapore based entity Agritrade Resources Limited emerged as the highest bidder.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are volatile on Thursday as the first phase of polling begins spanning across 20 states and Union Territories.
In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls. The counting of all votes will take place on May 23.
At 10:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 20.86 points or 0.05% at 38606.21, while Nifty is up 5.40 points or 0.05% at 11589.70. About 854 shares have advanced, 844 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
NBCC bags order: Shares of NBCC rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged orders worth Rs 3,030 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam listing today: The shares have seen a flat opening on April 11, the first day of trade on exchanges.
The stock listed at Rs 19, the final issue price or upper end of price band, but immediately drifted marginally lower at Rs 18.80 on the BSE, down 1.05 percent from issue price.
The finance committee of the board of directors of JSW Steel has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 500 million.
D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Bharti Airtel rises, Infosys drags
The top Nifty gainers include IOC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Asian Paints, BPCL and Bharti Airtel while Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla and Adani Ports are the top losers.
Welspun Corp bags order: Shares of Welspun Corp rose more than 3 percent after the Mumbai-based company received additional pipe orders of 180 KMT on a global basis.
Buzzing: Share price of Wockhardt added 3.5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after it received USFDA approval for cancer drug.