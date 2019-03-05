Closing Bell: Nifty ends 124 pts higher, Sensex up 378 pts; auto stocks biggest gainers

Live now
Mar 05, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: It is a strong close for benchmark indices on first day of the week as market was shut on Monday on account of Mahashivratri.
The Sensex was up 378.73 points at 36442.54, while Nifty was up 124.00 points at 10987.50. About 2118 shares have advanced, 568 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, HPCL and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL and Cipla.
Midcap and smallcap gained 2-3 percent, respectively. Among the sectors, auto, metal and PSU bank indices led with 2-3 percent gain followed by energy, infra and pharma, while IT index lost over 1 percent.
Rupee gains further: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 43 paise at 70.48 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.91.
JUST IN | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed an aggregate penalty of Rs 2 crore on Canara Bank.
ITC hikes prices: ITC is likely to have hiked prices of Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan Cigarettes, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.
JUST IN | Bank of Baroda has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e. f. March 7, 2019.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals JV get USFDA approval: Company's joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%.
ABB approves scheme of arrangement: Board of the company has approved a scheme of arrangement amongst the company, ABB Power Products and Systems India and their respective shareholders and creditors, providing for the demerger of the company's power grids business to ABB Power Products and Systems India.
Tata Motors UK sales: Jaguar UK sales up 34.4% at 991 units, JLR UK sales up 13.9% at 2,550 units and Land Rover UK sales up 3.9% at 1,559 units.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continue to trade higher on Tuesday with Nifty around 10,950 level.
At 14:24 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 274.18 points at 36337.99, while Nifty is up 94.40 points at 10957.90. About 1965 shares have advanced, 554 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.
Lupin, Natco gets ANDA approval: Lupin and Natco Pharma announced the final ANDA approval for lmatinib Mesylate Tablets, 100 mg (base) and 400 mg (base) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's (Novartis) Gleevec Tablets, 100mg and 400mg.
Selan Exploration gets extension from oil ministry: Share price of Selan Exploration Technology added 8 percent after company received approval from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stating they have approved the proposal for grant of extension of 10 years w.e.f. 13.03.2020 for the entire contract area measuring 36 Sq. Km of Bakrol field.
Steel Strips Wheels bags order: Shares rose 7 percent after company won an order worth Rs 480 crore.
The order comprises of 1.8 million alloy wheels distributed over the vehicle program life to be shipped from company's Mehsana plant from 2019 onwards.
CRISIL's rating on the long term bank facilities of Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL) at 'CRISIL AA-/ Stable', the company said in a BSE filing. The review and rating is initiated by CRISIL in view of proposed Joint Venture and in-principle approval of demerger of Seating Business of the Company.
The broader market has outperformed the frontline market in day's trade. The Nifty Midcap index is up 1.8 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index is up 2.8 percent.
Just In | Zydus Cadila has received the approval from the USFDA to market Rivastigmine Transdermal System (US RLD — EXELON PATCH), 4.6 mg/24 hrs, 9.5 mg/24 hrs and 13.3 mg/24 hrs, marking its first approval for a transdermal product in the US. It is indicated for the treatment of dementia (memory loss) associated with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
It will be manufactured at Zydus Technologies Ltd, the group’s manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of transdermals, located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Gold prices are steady on March 5, trading near five-week lows touched in the previous session, as a firmer dollar and optimism over a likely U.S.-China trade deal dented safe-haven appeal of the precious metal.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,288.46 per ounce as of 0552 GMT, after slipping to $1,282.50 in the previous session, its lowest since Jan. 25. Read more
Market Update: Sensex is up 77.55 points or 0.22% at 36141.36, and the Nifty up 33.40 points or 0.31% at 10896.90. About 1,819 shares have advanced, 487 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
All PSU banks are trading higher today. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 1.42 percent intraday. The rise is led by above 3% gains in Syndicate Bank, Central Bank and PNB.
Just In | RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Allahabad Bank for non-compliance of the RBI direction dated February 20, 2018 pertaining to reconciliation of Nostro on "real time" basis.
Tata Motors stocks have surged in day's trade. Macquarie has rated the stock as outperform and has put the target at Rs 260. Nomura is neutral on the stock with target at Rs 187. The stock currently trades at Rs 194.7 at BSE, up about 8% intraday. Read what brokerages say on other stocks
Just In | Reliance Infrastructure Limited has bagged a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of new greenfield Airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat from the Airport Authority of India (AAI).