Closing Bell: Nifty ends 124 pts higher, Sensex up 378 pts; auto stocks biggest gainers

Market at close: It is a strong close for benchmark indices on first day of the week as market was shut on Monday on account of Mahashivratri.

The Sensex was up 378.73 points at 36442.54, while Nifty was up 124.00 points at 10987.50. About 2118 shares have advanced, 568 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, HPCL and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL and Cipla.

Midcap and smallcap gained 2-3 percent, respectively. Among the sectors, auto, metal and PSU bank indices led with 2-3 percent gain followed by energy, infra and pharma, while IT index lost over 1 percent.