you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi maintains neutral stance on BHEL, sees upside potential of 8%

Citi also increased earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 7-8% based on trends in the latest annual report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Citi has maintained its neutral stance on BHEL and raised target to Rs 84 from Rs 78. It sees an upside potential of 8 percent.

It expects the NTPC Talcher 1320MW unit will likely fructify soon.

Of the total order, Rs 19,000 crore orders are slow moving, it observed.



At 13:58 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 77.70, down Rs 0.25, or 0.32 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 78.45 and an intraday low of Rs 76.20.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 02:02 pm

