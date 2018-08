Check out insider trading transaction for Aug 6; HDFC Bank, NIIT Tech, Axis Bank in focus

Insider Buys on August 6, 2018

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals: New India Investment Corp.Ltd. bought 1,821 shares through market purchase on August 6, 2018

JSW Steel Ltd: JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd. bought 7,17,000 shares through market purchase from August 2 to August 3, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Hindustan Times Ltd. bought 40,000 shares through market purchase on August 3, 2018

HDFC Bank Ltd: Rajiv Kumar Gupta bought 2,000 shares through market purchase from August 1 to August 2, 2018

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd: Om Prakash Lohia (promoter) bought 703 shares through market purchase on August 3, 2018

Insider Sales on August 6, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd.: Vivek Bhatt sold 3,500 shares through market sale from August 2 to August 6, 2018

Bajaj Finance Ltd.: Vivek Likhite sold 2,000 shares through market sale on August 6, 2018

ICICI Bank Ltd.: Supritha Shirish Shetty sold 7,000 shares through market sale on August 6, 2018

NIIT Technologies Ltd.: S.Viswanathan sold 8,000 shares through market sale from August 2 to August 6 2018

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co.Ltd.: Eshwari Murugan sold 1,500 shares through market sale on August 6, 2018

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.: Abhishek Mahesh sold 1,000 shares through market sale on August 6, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)