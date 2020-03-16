Chart: Weaker rupee helps Indian gold prices to outperform US gold price

Indian gold price bounces back after two days of fall. In the year 2020 so far, it has risen over 10 percent on the back of a weakening macro-economic scenario and on sharp depreciation in the rupee.

The Indian rupee fell about 3.61 percent against the US dollar due to that Indian gold price witness higher growth as compares to US gold which was just up nearly 4 percent in the year so far.

Levels then and now:

Indian Gold: At the start of the calendar year, it was trading at Rs 39,270 per 10 gram and today it traded at Rs 43350 per 10 gram.

US Gold: At the start of the calendar year, it was trading at USD 1524.5 per ounce and today it traded at USD 1585 per ounce.

Rupee: At the start of the calendar year, it was trading at Rs 71.34 per USD and today it traded at Rs 73.92 per USD.