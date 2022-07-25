English
    Cash Market | A reversal due in HDFC Bank

    HDFC Bank has consolidated well and may be creating a reversal pattern

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    July 25, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
    HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,348.20 | The share price ended in the red on July 18. HDFC Bank reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June, up 18.79 percent from the year ago period. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). According to Credit Suisse, the results were in line despite Rs 1,300 crore of treasury loss. The credit costs remained low at one percent, aiding healthy return on assets of 1.8 percent. Credit Suisse has raised FY23-24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by two to three percent and expects 17 percent plus return on equity (RoE).

