MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | A high probability bullish trade in Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp is in an uptrend that should take it to near 205 levels from the current 184 levels.

Moneycontrol Contributor
August 17, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
Cash Market | A high probability bullish trade in Poonawalla Fincorp

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Kabul has fallen. What next for investors?

    Aug 16, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The geopolitics churns, Ola electric scooter, the road ahead for scrappage policy, Mas Financial, The Eastern Window, Monsoon Watch, Big Tech’s trouble and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers