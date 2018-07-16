Buy Prabhat Dairy, target Rs 158: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

Prabhat Dairy recently witnessed a reversal in trend favoring upward momentum after consolidating in multiple price range levels including a decline from 52-weeks high over the last six months.

The scrip revisited Rs 128 levels and formed a strong base support. It revered from that level to close above Rs 134 levels which is 200-days EMA levels. The positive breakout seen on weekly basis aided the scrip to form a long bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal in trend at the current level.

The weekly RSI placed at 61 signals a buying regime at a current level along with positive cues from MACD which suggests an upward shift.

The scrip has a support at 128 levels and resistance level at 172. We have a buy recommendation for Prabhat Dairy which is currently trading at Rs. 149.40

