App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short-term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 255 and target of Rs 272 and Graphite India with stop loss at Rs 938 and target of Rs 970.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After initial volatility, the Nifty50 staged a smart comeback in late morning deals and extended rally to move near 10,400 levels. Strong global cues, and buying in technology, banking & financials and FMCG stocks boosted sentiment.

The index almost recovered all the losses made in the previous week and formed a bullish candle on daily scale.

The Nifty after opening marginally higher at 10,209.55 immediately dropped to hit an intraday low of 10,105.10, but managed to recover nearly 300 points from that low point and surpassed immediate hurdle of 10,280 zones to hit a day's high of 10,396. The index closed 188.20 points higher at 10,386.60.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,195.8, followed by 10,005. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,486.7 and then 10,586.8.

related news

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,153.25, up 345.50 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,720.56, followed by 24,287.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,393.56, followed by 25,633.93.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with target at Rs 925 and stop loss at Rs 750

Buy PI Industries with target at Rs 880 and stop loss at Rs 740

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 990 and stop loss at Rs 1,160

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 255 and target of Rs 272

Buy Graphite India with stop loss at Rs 938 and target of Rs 970

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1268 and target of Rs 1345

Buy Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 720 and target of Rs 785

Buy Torrent Power with stop loss at Rs 245 and target of Rs 272

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 08:09 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.