Buy Berger Paints, target Rs 350: Aditya Agarwal

Q1. The company initiated operations back in 1973, in Shahdra, a small township in Lahore. Established with one small unit that produced oil-based paints, the company had a starting workforce of only 10 people. Identify the company. (Image: Pixabay)

Aditya Agarwal

Berger Paints has an inverse relationship with Crude Oil which has corrected sharply in the past few weeks. The impact of such development was seen during the recent past in the counter.

Off late, the stock has consolidated in a range and the daily chart resembles a formation of ‘Bullish Pennant’. The breakout of the said pattern will be seen if the stock starts trading above Rs 324.

In that case, the stock can retest its recent high of Rs 350. On the lower side, the level of Rs 310 will be a good support and below that our long view will be negated and traders should exit from their long positions.

