Buy Bajaj Auto, target Rs 3,000: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily charts, Bajaj Auto price has started off lower but managed to recoup the entire loss of the previous session. In addition, price found support just above the rising trend line on the daily chart.

The weekly momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is in positive divergence and currently in a bullish crossover. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 2,765-2,775 for the target of Rs 3,000 and a stop loss below Rs 2,640.

: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.