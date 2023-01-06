Business in the Week Ahead (January 9-13, 2023)

These could be early times yet in the fight against inflation. That’s precisely why IMF’s Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has stuck her neck out and advised the US Fed to stay the course on rate hikes this year. The cautionary note came even as a flurry of data suggested that inflation in the US, Europe and other economies may have peaked out, which could create a false sense of complacency for policymakers. Determined not to get caught napping again, the...