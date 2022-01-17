MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Societe Generale buys 57,406 shares in Alkali Metals; Nomura acquires 50 lakh Seacoast shares

Bulk deals | BNP Enterprises sold 5,50,279 equity shares in Lasa Supergenerics at Rs 73.23 per share on the NSE, while LTS Investment Fund sold 14,93,610 equity shares in Prakash Steelage at Rs 9.25 per share.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
Bulk Deals

Bulk Deals

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Societe Generale has acquired 57,406 equity shares in Alkali Metals at Rs 129.15 per share via open market transaction on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on January 17.

Nomura Singapore acquired 50 lakh equity shares in Seacoast Shipping Services at Rs 19.71 per share on the BSE, while DSP Investment Managers sold 28,26,540 equity shares in Coffee Day Enterprises at Rs 70.2 per share on the NSE.

BNP Enterprises sold 5,50,279 equity shares in Lasa Supergenerics at Rs 73.23 per share on the NSE, while LTS Investment Fund sold 14,93,610 equity shares in Prakash Steelage at Rs 9.25 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 5,47,660 equity shares in Burnpur Cement at Rs 6.65 per share, whereas Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 1.2 lakh shares in A and M Jumbo Bags at Rs 8.6 per share, offloaded 9 lakh shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 8.37 per share, and sold 60,880 shares in Sanco Industries at Rs 18.45 per share on the NSE.

Image11712022
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #A and M Jumbo Bags #Alkali Metals #Bulk Deals #Burnpur Cement #Buzzing Stocks #Coffee Day Enterprises #Lasa Supergenerics #Market Edge #Prakash Steelage #Sanco Industries #SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.