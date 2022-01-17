Bulk Deals | Societe Generale buys 57,406 shares in Alkali Metals; Nomura acquires 50 lakh Seacoast shares

Bulk Deals

Societe Generale has acquired 57,406 equity shares in Alkali Metals at Rs 129.15 per share via open market transaction on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on January 17.

Nomura Singapore acquired 50 lakh equity shares in Seacoast Shipping Services at Rs 19.71 per share on the BSE, while DSP Investment Managers sold 28,26,540 equity shares in Coffee Day Enterprises at Rs 70.2 per share on the NSE.

BNP Enterprises sold 5,50,279 equity shares in Lasa Supergenerics at Rs 73.23 per share on the NSE, while LTS Investment Fund sold 14,93,610 equity shares in Prakash Steelage at Rs 9.25 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 5,47,660 equity shares in Burnpur Cement at Rs 6.65 per share, whereas Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 1.2 lakh shares in A and M Jumbo Bags at Rs 8.6 per share, offloaded 9 lakh shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 8.37 per share, and sold 60,880 shares in Sanco Industries at Rs 18.45 per share on the NSE.