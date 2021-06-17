MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Govt of Singapore buys 1.7% stake in Max Financial, Old Bridge acquires 2.5% shares in Globus Spirits

Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold total 2.77 percent equity stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies, the manufacturer and supplier of feed enzymes and feed probiotics.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Government of Singapore on June 17 acquired 1.74 percent equity stake in Max Financial Services, the holding company of Max Life Insurance, while portfolio management services firm Old Bridge Capital bought 2.51 percent stake in Globus Spirits.

Promoter entity Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 78,28,217 equity shares (representing 2.2 percent of total paid up equity) in Max Financial Services at a price of Rs 1,000.08 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Government of Singapore was the buyer in above bulk deal, acquiring 60,13,487 equity shares (representing 1.74 percent of total paid up equity) in Max Financial Services at Rs 1,000 per share. The stock corrected 1.68 percent to close at Rs 1,005.

Among other deals, Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC remained seller in liquor maker Globus Spirits from the month of May, selling another 8,93,388 equity shares in the company at Rs 490.16 per share.

As per the bulk deals data since May 2021, portfolio management services provider Old Bridge Capital Management was the first major and strong buyer in Globus Spirits, acquiring 7,25,701 equity shares (representing 2.51 percent of total paid-up equity) in the company at Rs 495.02 per share. Globus Spirits was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 530.60 today.

Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold a total of 2.77 percent equity stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies, the manufacturer & supplier of feed enzymes & feed probiotics.

Advanced Vital offloaded 14 lakh equity shares at Rs 400.17 per share on the NSE and 17 lakh shares at Rs 400.43 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

However, investment firm Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 11 lakh equity shares (nearly 1 percent of total paid-up equity) in Advanced Enzyme at Rs 400.06 per share on the NSE. The stock climbed 4.22 percent to Rs 431.95.

Moneycontrol News
