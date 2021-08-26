Bulk Deals | Aviator Global buys shares in DU Digital, Secura India Trust acquires 95,000 shares in Sentinel Tea

live bse live

Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 24,000 equity shares in visa processing services provider DU Digital Technologies at Rs 62.54 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 26. However, Rajkumar Damani sold 40,000 equity shares at Rs 60.3 per share.

Secura India Trust bought 95,305 equity shares in Sentinel Tea and Exports at Rs 137.43 per share on the NSE.

Investors Sunita Sanjay Surana and Sunita Babulal Surana sold 1,25,000 equity shares in infrastructure company Tarmat at Rs 62.16 per share, and 75,000 equity shares at Rs 63.77 per share respectively on the NSE.

Sunita Sanjay Surana, and Sunita Babulal Surana held 6.41 percent stake each in Tarmat as of June 2021.

Sunayana Investment Company sold 34,87,573 equity shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 2.1 per share, while Multiplier S and S sold 23,49,989 equity shares in Visagar Polytex at Rs 0.8 per share on the NSE.