    Budget 2023 Expectations Survey: What the market thinks about increase in capex

    Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers to get their views on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget.

    Dipti Sharma
    January 28, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

    Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers to get responses on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget.

    Increase in capex

    Sectors like infrastructure, railways, defence, public sector undertakings and renewables are expected to witness an increase in spending by the government.