Budget 2021: These policy changes with strong implementation can boost real estate demand

Nilesh Shah

The pandemic has adversely impacted the world and such major events have a huge impact on the global economy. Considering real estate sector is the second-largest employer in the country and directly or indirectly, accounts for approx 10 percent of the GDP, the revival of the sector is imperative for GDP growth. It, therefore, deserves serious attention in the upcoming budget.

Despite the interest subsidies by the government, tax holiday u/s 80iab for developers, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) of Rs 25,000 crore and awarding the infrastructure status to affordable housing the government is still far from its goal of 11 crore houses by 2022, 100 Smart City projects and Housing for All by 2022.

The housing sector is facing problems like the unsold inventory of residential units and incomplete projects due to which many home buyers are still waiting for the projects to complete and get possession of the property.

Eyeing fiscal revival following the pandemic-induced lockdown and slowdown, Budget 2021-22 will prove to be a make or break deal for the Indian economy.

With the Union Budget just a few days away, we expect the government to consider

• Releasing additional land parcels

With increasing population, it becomes imperative for the government to release more land parcels (including the peripheral land) to meet the housing needs of the people.

This can only be possible if substantial changes are made to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 along with revision in the current FSI norms.

• Incentivise Research

More incentives and monetary benefits to be offered to builders that do R&D activities for new building materials and technologies to deliver low cost, affordable and environment-friendly housing with a focus on integration of the land and transport network.

• Faster approval mechanism

Despite RERA, in order to develop a housing project in a metro city in India, a builder needs more than 35 approvals at every stage namely feasibility stage, sanction stage, and post-completion stage.

Meeting each and every regulatory requirement takes on an average of 5 months to more than one year. This leads to project delays and increases the cost of the development of the project which in turn is to borne by the buyers.

There is still a lot of difficulty in getting proper codes in terms of land title. The need for a single-window computerized clearance system that can substantially reduce the manual intervention to carry out the approval process along with decentralization of the decision-making by the government can help speed up things.

• Change in the limits for “Affordable Housing”

An increase in the price cap from Rs 45 lakh is necessary as since most of the houses in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and National Capital Region (NCR) do not qualify as affordable housing resulting in loss of benefit of reduced GST of 1 % and also the benefit of tax exemption from such projects.

• Industry status

Award the industry status to the entire real estate sector to allow developers to access funds at an affordable rate of interest.

• Take a cue from the foreign countries

There is enough undeveloped vacant land available in India where people have parked their black money. The imposition of heavy vacant land tax as prevalent in South Korea, the US, UK, Singapore will help release these land parcels for infrastructure development.

Indian real estate uses the Sell then build (STB) system which leads to issues such as abandoned projects, late deliveries, etc. One must adopt the Build Then Sell (BTS) system as prevalent in Malaysia where the government creates the housing projects first and then sells it off.

• Higher Rental Allowance:

The government should also come out with policy reforms on rental housing like higher rental allowances which will help people to get tax benefits and encourage them to go for rental units.

• Increase in direct and indirect tax benefits

a. Increase in the standard deduction from the current 30% to 55% from the net annual value.b. Increase the limit for interest on housing loan from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 6 Lakh for self-occupied house property.

c. Merge the stamp duty charges with the GST in order to reduce the cost of houses

While COVID-19 still remains a key concern to global and Indian economy. We expect such measures are taken into consideration it will boost the real estate sector. The above implications will in turn play a big role in modernising the sector while preparing the industry to embark on the next phase of growth.

(Nilesh Shah, CMD, Atlas Integrated Finance)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.