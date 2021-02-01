MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's proposal to cut import duty on steel to help MSMEs, domestic users

The Budget 2021 proposal comes at a time when steel users have bitterly complained against the recent hikes, resulting in prices rising by over 40 percent since June last year.

Subramani Mancombu
February 01, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come to the rescue of iron and steel users in the country by proposing to reduce import duty on these commodities and suspending other levies on them.

The proposal comes at a time when steel users have bitterly complained against the recent hikes, resulting in prices rising by over 40 percent since June last year.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had criticised the sharp spike in steel prices, saying it would affect infrastructure development in the country as costs of infrastructure projects could increase.

The steel producers had defended the hike, pointing to the surge in global iron prices on huge Chinese purchases. Iron ore prices had increased to 10-year highs in mid-January 2021. Prices have declined since then, mainly since they dropped 6.5 percent last week in the global market.

Nevertheless, Sitharaman has taken a different view on the issue, saying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been severely affected by the sharp rise in iron and steel prices.

Close

Related stories

“We are reducing Customs duty uniformly to 7.5 percent on semis, flat, and long products of non-alloy, alloy, and stainless steels. To provide relief to metal recyclers, mostly MSMEs, I am exempting duty on steel scrap for a period up to March 31, 2022,” she said presenting her Budget proposals in Parliament.

Further, she has revoked the anti-dumping and countervailing duties on certain steel products until September 30, 2021.

She has also proposed to cut duty on copper scrap imports by 2.5 percentage points to five percent to help copper recyclers.

The finance minister has also attempted to help the spinning and weaving sectors in the textile industry by proposing the lowering of customs duty on caprolactam, nylon chips, nylon fibre and yarn.

Sitharaman has proposed a five percent duty on these products against 7.5 percent now.

Textile spinners and weavers have been under tremendous pressure as the price of yarn from man-made fibres has increased by over Rs 30 a kg in the past few weeks with some domestic producers enjoying the benefits.

In the case of steel, the finance minister has proposed zero duty for import of iron and steel scrap, including stainless steel, from 2.5 percent. A similar levy has been proposed for imports of cold-rolled grain-oriented steel.

Duty cut proposed for primary and semi-fines non-alloy steel, flat products of non-alloy and long products of non-alloy, stainless and alloy steel is 7.5 percent from 10 percent. In the case of flat products alloy steel, the reduction proposed is 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent.

All these products will, however, attract 2.5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess.

The Budget document said the Union government proposed to suspend till September 30, 2021, the anti-dumping duty on straight length bars and rods of alloy steel from China. The anti-dumping duty was imposed on October 18, 2018.

Anti-dumping duty on high-speed steel of non-cobalt Grade from Brazil, China and Germany imposed since May 25, 2019, was also proposed to be suspended.

Similarly, anti-dumping duty on flat-rolled products of steel, plated or coated with alloy of aluminium or zinc from China, Vietnam and South Korea imposed from June 23, 2020, was proposed to be temporarily revoked.

The proposal also included revoking temporarily countervailing duty on certain hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel flat products from China imposed from September 7, 2017.

It also suggested suspending provisional countervailing duty on flat products of stainless steel from Indonesia imposed from October 9, 2020.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)
Subramani Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai who writes on commodities and agriculture
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Expert Columns
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:47 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.