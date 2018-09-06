App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to suspend trading in Lanco Infratech from September 14

The move comes after the Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on August 27, ordered the liquidation of the company, and appointed resolution professional Savan Godiavala as the liquidator.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading stock exchange BSE Thursday said trading in the equity shares of Lanco Infratech will be suspended from September 14, following commencement of liquidation proceedings.

The move comes after the Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on August 27, ordered the liquidation of the company, and appointed resolution professional Savan Godiavala as the liquidator.

The bench ordered the liquidation of the company after the committee of creditors rejected the revised resolution plan submitted by Thriveni Earthmovers, a Tamil Nadu-based infra and mining firm.

"Hence, to avoid market complications, trading in the equity shares of Lanco Infratech Ltd will be suspended with effect from September 14, 2018," BSE said in a circular.

The Reserve Bank had in June 2017 directed IDBI Bank, lead lender of Lanco Infratech, to initiate insolvency proceedings for the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The company, among 12 firms identified by the RBI with high debt for proceedings under IBC, owes over Rs 44,000 crore to the IDBI Bank-led lenders consortium.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #BSE #Business #India #Lanco Infratech #Market news

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.