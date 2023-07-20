BSE SME market cap crosses Rs 75,000 crore; 445 cos listed on platform

BSE SME works as a platform for small companies to raise money from investors with relaxed norms.

The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of companies listed on BSE SME platform so far zoomed past Rs 75,000 crore on July 20 amid heavy demand of shares from the segment. Though several fund managers and analysts have warned of froth in the segment.

As of 10.53 am, the market cap stood at Rs 75,053.98 crore, the data on BSE SME platform showed. Going by the number of companies listed companies – 445 – the average market cap of companies on the platform is Rs 168.66 crore.

Out of these 445 companies, 178 have already migrated to mainboard leaving only 267 companies on the BSE SME platform. The market cap of these companies stands at Rs 20,940.46 crore.

Earlier this week, AccelerateBS India Limited and Kaka Industries Limited became the 444th and 445th companies to get listed on the BSE SME Platform after successfully completing its public issue on July 11th 2023 and July 12th 2023.

AccelerateBS India Limited is a Mumbai registered company, it is a digital technology services company. It offers many boutique technology services to both B2B and B2C companies worldwide. The services of the company include: Digital Technology Services, DXP( Digital Experience Platforms) Consulting and Implementation Services, Digital Projects, Custom software development and consulting services, delivering powerful, Scalable software systems.

Kaka Industries Limited is Ahmedabad registered company, it is engaged in manufacturing of polymer-based profiles for application in doors, windows, partitions, false ceilings, wall paneling, kitchen cabinets & other interior and exterior works. The company's product portfolio has over 1200 SKUs covering PVC Profile, uPVC door & window profile, WPC Profile & sheets in various sizes, specifications, and colors. It is also engaged in the fabrication of factory-made PVC & Solid PVC doors.

