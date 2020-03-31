App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 03:39 PM IST

Brokers bullish on these 6 stocks despite market uncertainty

Broking and research firms are bullish on these six stocks despite uncertainty in the market due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal has recommended a Buy on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 620 per share. As on March 30, the counter closed at Rs 429. Its 52-week high and low is Rs 569 and Rs 305, respectively
Geojit Financial Services has recommended a Buy on Cochin Shipyard with a target price of Rs 301. As on March 30, the counter closed at 266. Its 52-week high and low is Rs 491 and Rs 209, respectively
Motilal Oswal has recommended a Buy on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 800. As on March 30. The counter closed at Rs 412. Its 52-week high and low is Rs 1,822 and Rs 236, respectively
Sushil Finance has recommended a Buy on JK Paper with a target price of Rs 151 per share. As on March 30, the counter closed at Rs 72. Its 52-week high and low price is Rs 156 and Rs 62, respectively
Motilal Oswal has recommended a Buy on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with a target price of Rs 1,320 per share. As on March 30, the counter closed at Rs 800. Its 52-week high and low is Rs 1,607 and Rs 661, respectively
Nirmal Bang has recommended a Buy on V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 205 per share. As on March 30, the counter closed at 155. Its 52-week high and low is Rs 260 and Rs 149, respectively
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 03:39 pm

