Bluewater Investment offloads Rs 632 crore stake in Laurus Labs, Titan Europe sells shares worth Rs 146.74 crore in Wheels India

Investor Bluewater Investment has offloaded 11.68 percent equity stake in Laurus Labs via open market transaction on June 29.

Bluewater Investment sold 1,24,89,596 equity shares (representing 11.68 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) in Laurus Labs at Rs 506.07 per share, bulk deals data on BSE showed.

The above stake sale was worth Rs 632 crore.

Bluewater Investment had also sold 85 lakh equity shares in Laurus Labs at Rs 441.26 on May 28, which indicated that it offloaded its entire 19.63 percent stake (2,09,89,596 shares) in the pharma company during the June quarter.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 15 lakh shares in Laurus Labs at Rs 504.25 per share, Government Pension Fund Global bought 9,41,732 shares at Rs 504 per share, and MK Ventures acquired 7,58,000 shares at Rs 504.89 per share.

Among other deals, foreign promoter Titan Europe sold 34,31,845 equity shares (representing 14.26 percent of the total paid-up equity) in Wheels India at Rs 427.60 per share on the BSE. The deal was worth Rs 146.74 crore.

So far in the June quarter, Titan Europe sold 48,08,919 equity shares in Wheels India (the supplier of wheels) against its shareholding of 48,12,912 shares (representing 20 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) on March 31.

On the other side, its Indian promoter and its group companies - Sundaram Finance Holdings acquired 11,31,200 shares in Wheels India at Rs 427.60 per share. Both India Motor Parts and Accessories bought 5,14,000 shares and Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company purchased 5,61,270 shares at the same price.

IDFC Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,33,864 and 9,91,511 shares, respectively, in Wheels India at Rs 427.60 per share.

Beacon Trusteeship sold 31,84,498 shares in Tourism Finance Corporation of India at Rs 36.52 per share on the NSE and 9,44,757 shares at Rs 36.61 per share on the BSE. ICM Finance Pvt offloaded 7,20,088 shares in company at Rs 36.19 per share on the NSE.

Last week, Beacon Trusteeship had sold total 23,15,792 equity shares in Tourism Finance Corp via three transactions worth Rs 8.23 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy