Big Story | Will RBI's latest steps boost bond demand, help calm investor nerves?

The Indian bond market has been experiencing high volatility due to concerns about rising inflation, the large supply of government securities, and global market volatility.

In order to maintain stability in the financial system during the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 31 announced measures to boost demand for government bonds and keep yields under check.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the various measures announced by the RBI and their impact on the market.