172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|big-story-will-rbis-latest-steps-boost-bond-demand-help-calm-investor-nerves-5785191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Will RBI's latest steps boost bond demand, help calm investor nerves?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the various measures announced by the RBI and their impact on the market.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian bond market has been experiencing high volatility due to concerns about rising inflation, the large supply of government securities, and global market volatility.

In order to maintain stability in the financial system during the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 31  announced measures to boost demand for government bonds and keep yields under check.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the various measures announced by the RBI and their impact on the market.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #big story #Indian bond markets #Moneycontrol Videos #RBI measures #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.