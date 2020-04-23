App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Infratel to announce earnings today; update on Indus Towers merger key monitorable

While the numbers will show how the company fared during the said quarter, the market will closely watch for any updates on the merger completion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Infratel will release its March quarter scorecard on April 23 wherein it is expected to release mixed sets of numbers.

While the numbers will show how the company fared during the said quarter, the market will closely watch for any updates on the Indus Towers merger completion.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the company's tenancy or rental rates to remain flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Close

The estimates of Motilal show energy EBITDA will grow at 35 percent on a lower base but the average sharing factor may remain flat.

related news

Overall EBITDA and revenue from operations may come either flat or see a marginal YoY uptick, Motilal Oswal said.

Brokerage firm Kotak Securities expects a marginal sequential uptick in net tenancies as well as service rentals, which may translate into a 1.3 percent QoQ increase in service revenues.

"Higher service revenues along with some sequential expansion in energy spreads (still down materially on a YoY basis) should drive a 5.8 percent QoQ increase in EBITDA," Kotak said.

YoY EBITDA is not comparable due to IndAS implementation.

As per Dolat Capital, due to the annuity model, Bharti Infratel will be the least impacted by COVID-19. The brokerage expects core rental revenue to increase by 6.2 percent YoY but will be partly offset by the decline in energy reimbursements.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global expects Bharti Infratel may see a marginal improvement in net tenancy adds on a sequential basis.

"We estimate consolidated tower additions of 544 and a net tenancy increase of 1,207 against 744 in Q3, resulting in a tenancy ratio of 1.85 times, flat QoQ," said Emkay.

As per Emkay, average rental (excluding exit penalties) is expected to remain flat QoQ due to the impact of prior-period exits. Service revenue EBITDA margins are expected to remain flat QoQ.

"Energy reimbursements are projected to decline by 2 percent QoQ, driven by lower diesel prices. Energy margins are expected to improve to 5.8 percent from 1.6 percent in Q3FY20. The higher energy margin assumption reflects annual margin guidance of 3 percent. However, it has remained volatile over the past few quarters," said Emkay.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Result Poll

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.