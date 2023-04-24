English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit climbs 135% YoY to Rs 840 crore

    Bank of Maharashtra's shares shot up by around 8.7 percent, at Rs 30.25, at the BSE shortly after the quarterly results were announced.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Bank of Maharashtra, the Pune-headquartered public sector lender

    The bank's net interest income in Q4FY23 came in at Rs 2,187 crore, which is 35.7 percent higher as compared to Rs 1,612 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bank of Maharashtra has recorded a net profit of Rs 840 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 135 percent higher as against Rs 355.2 crore recorded in the year-ago period, as per the financial results declared by the state-run lender on April 24.

    The bank's net interest income (NII) in Q4FY23 came in at Rs 2,187 crore, which is 35.7 percent higher as compared to Rs 1,612 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

    The portion of bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 2.47 percent as of March 31, 2023, which is lower than 2.94 percent recorded at the end of the third quarter.

    Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra share rallies after robust Q4 results

    The net NPA has also declined to 0.25 percent, as against 0.47 percent in the preceding quarter.

    Related stories

    The bank's provisions in Q4 came in at Rs 945 crore, which is 62 percent higher sequentially as against Rs 582 crore reported in the previous quarter, and 158 percent higher on-year as against Rs 365.4 crore recorded in Q4FY22.

    Shortly after the quarterly results were announced, Bank of Maharashtra's shares traded higher at the stock market. At the BSE, it jumped to as high as Rs 30.25 at around 3 pm, which was 8.7 percent higher as against the previous day's close.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bank of Maharashtra #Companies #earnings #markets #result #Results #shares #stocks
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 03:06 pm