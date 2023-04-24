Bank of Maharashtra share rallies over 5% after robust Q4 results

Bank of Maharashtra

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra rallied 5 percent after its net profit jumped to Rs 840 crore over Rs 355.2 crore last year, as per a filing with BSE today.

The scrip was trading 5.39 percent higher at Rs 29.30 on the NSE at 2:34pm.

The net interest income of the bank jumped 35.7 percent to Rs 2,187 crore from Rs 1,612 crore. Whereas the gross non-performing assets (NPA), improved on-quarter from 2.94 percent to 2.47 percent. The net NPA of the bank also improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 0.47 percent to 0.25 percent. Though a considerable increase in provisions has been observed on a sequential basis from Rs 582 crore to Rs 945 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra further aims to raise up to Rs. 7,500 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO) or rights issue as per the filing. Whereas the bank might also consider Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential issue among other similar ways to raise capital as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to the necessary approvals. The board also declared a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share subject to the approval shareholders.

Stock Performance

The Bank of Maharashtra share has lost 3.93 percent of its value since the start of this year. Whereas Nifty Bank benchmark index has remained flat and has corrected by 1.30 percent. On a five-year basis, the Bank of Maharashtra stock has outperformed the benchmark Nifty Bank index by a considerable margin. As the stock has rallied by 113.45 percent, whereas the Nifty Bank index has given a return of 66.73 percent.

