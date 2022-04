business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex below 57k, Nifty sheds over 160 pts in a choppy session Markets ended on a negative note with Nifty below 17,100 and Sensex closing at 56,819 on April 27 amid selling seen across the sectors. Among sectors, bank, oil & gas, power indices down a percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent each.