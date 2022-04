business Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap 5-day losing streak; Auto names outperform Benchmark indices bounced back and ended higher with Nifty comfortably finishing above 17,100. At close, Sensex was up 574 points, and Nifty was up 178 points. Auto, pharma, IT, oil & gas indices jumped 1-2 percent each, while selling is seen in the metal and banking names.