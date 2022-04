business Bajar Gupshup | Market snaps 2-day winning streak; Metal, banks worst hit Benchmark Indices ended lower with Nifty closing below 17,200 and Sensex settling at 57,197, down 714 points. All sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, banks, healthcare, metal, and realty declining 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcaps ended in the red.