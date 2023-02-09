English
    Apar Industries: Strong demand outlook keeps investor interest alive

    Apar Industries is the world's largest aluminium and alloy conductor maker and the third-largest transformer oil manufacturer

    Dipti Sharma
    February 09, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
    Sensex ended lower by 220.86 points or 0.37 percent at 60,286.04 while the Nifty shed 43.10 points or 0.24 percent at 17,721.50.

    With wealth managers declaring that it is a stock picker’s market now, investors are looking at Apar Industries.

    The electrical conductor maker’s stock has risen 58 percent in the past three months. It is up 244 percent in the past year and has rallied 455 percent in the past three years. Most of the stock’s performance is on account of a strong demand outlook, said market participants.

    What does the company do?

    Apar Industries is the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer in the world and the third-largest transformer oil maker. It offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.