business Bajar गपशप | Another day of record high for Nifty; Banks and Metals shine Indian equity markets continued their winning momentum, with benchmark indices rising a percent each and the Nifty hitting a fresh record high of 15,606.35. Metal, banks and realty stocks gained most. Among individual gainers, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were top gainers on the benchmark Nifty50.