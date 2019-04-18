App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street: Traders should not worry; bullish trend still intact

Indian markets will remain shut on Friday, 19 April on account of Good Friday

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian markets witnessed profit booking as both Sensex and Nifty climbed fresh record highs in the morning trade before diving.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 39,487.45 while the Nifty50 rose to a life high of 11,856.15 in the early trade.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 135 points to 39,140 while the Nifty50 closed 34 points lower at 11,752.80.

Weak manufacturing surveys from Asia and Europe stoked fears of a slowdown in global growth, adding to profit taking ahead of the long Easter weekend putting breaks on the rally in Asian markets.

related news

Indian markets will also remain shut on Friday, April 19 on account of Good Friday.

The profit booking was led by a decline in financials after Jet Airways suspended operations temporarily due to lack of funding after lenders refused to infuse Rs 400 crore in interim funding. The airline owes about Rs 9,000 crore to its lenders.

Nifty Bank also hit a record high of 30,669.80 but then witnessed profit taking towards the close of the trade. The fall in the index was led by losses in Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Federal Bank.

Analysts call it a routine profit taking and the bullish trend still remains intact on the upside. One thing that investors should avoid doing is going short on the market or trading with heavy leverage. The best strategy is to stay with the trend, suggest experts.

“Overall the trend still remains strong for the short as well as medium term. What we saw today was just routine profit taking and not an intermediate top. The index was trading in a narrow band of 11,550 to 11,700 on the upside. The next target which we are seeing is upwards of 11,950,” Jay Thakkar, AVP - Equity Research at Anand Rathi told Moneycontrol.

Stocks in news:

Wipro rose 1.3 percent despite the company reported a 1 percent sequential fall in fourth quarter consolidated profit at Rs 2,483.5 crore on weak revenue growth.

Shares of SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rallied in intraday trade as Jet Airways suspended its operations after banks rejected the debt-laden carrier's request for emergency funding. At the end of the day, SpiceJet rose 2.6 percent, and InterGlobe Aviation slipped 1.8 percent.

Star Cement rose 7 percent after the company received Rs 174.48 crore towards its freight subsidy claims from the central government.

Shares of Sasken Technologies jumped 5 percent as company said it is going to consider buyback of shares on April 23, 2019.

Share price of CRISIL slipped 6 percent after the company declared poor numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

Reliance Industries rose nearly 3 percent after a Japanese firm said it will acquire a strategic stake in six group companies.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Global Updates:

European markets are trading lower as PMI data for the eurozone came below estimates.

Most of the Asian markets ended lower with Nikkei shedding 0.84 percent at 22,090.12 and Hang Seng falling 0.49 percent at 29,963.26.

Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 percent to 3,250.20 and Kospi shed 1.43 percent at 2,213.77
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Local Markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capital ...

'Brothers For Life No Matter What' - Pandya Celebrates Rahul’s Birth ...

Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE Announced Telangana Intermediate Result at ...

Telangana Board Released TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 at bie.tel ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019: Manabadi Inter I, II Year Out at ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board Declared Inter 1st, 2nd Result a ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 Declared for 1st, 2nd Year at bie ...

'Made An Inadvertent Mistake': Expelled Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Apol ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.