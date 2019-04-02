App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street: Rally is not over, investors should sit tight

Experts feel that after the recent upmove seen in Indian markets some consolidation was on cards, but the rally may not be over and investors should sit tight on their positions if they are long on the index or have a positive view.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian markets are consolidating in a narrow range on April 2 but the good news is that bulls still remain in charge of D-Street. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 39,000 for the first time while the Nifty50 closed above 11,700 for the first time since August 28, 2018.

The final tally – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 184 points to close at 39,056 to register its fresh closing high while Nifty50 rose 44 points to end at 11,713.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index slipped 0.04 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell by 0.18 percent.

related news

In terms of sectors, BSE Realty rose 2.6 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Telecom index that was up by 1.5 percent, and the S&P BSE Auto index closed with gains of 0.94 percent.

In the near term, analysts expect some consolidation after the recent run-up, but what should investors do now, sit tight or book profits?

Well, experts feel that after the recent upmove seen in Indian markets, some consolidation was on cards, but the rally may not be over and investors should sit tight on their positions if they are long on the index or have a positive view.

“We have seen a sharp rally of 1,150 points in Nifty50 from February 19, 2019 and even supports are gradually shifting higher that suggest the trend is intact. This momentum is likely to get extended towards 12,000, because we are in the pre-election rally,” Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited told Moneycontrol.

“However, investors should avoid taking fresh long positions as the risk-to-reward ratio may not be favourable. But, if you have an investment horizon of next 3-6 months, we suggest them to sit tight and participate in the next leg of the rally,” he said.

Stocks in news:

Tata Motors gained more than 8 percent despite the automotive company reporting a 1 percent dip in total sales at 68,709 units in March as compared to 69,409 units in the same month last year.

Godrej Agrovet shares were up 3 percent after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy call, citing strong growth prospects in crop protection and oil palm business segments.

Everest Organics rose 15 percent after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Board revoked its factory closure order.

Tera Software was locked at 20 percent upper circuit after receiving a big order in Odisha.

Shares of Cyient tumbled nearly 11 percent after a delay in delivery order worth $5 million due to issues related to regulatory clearances.

Global updates:

Asian markets ended with marginal gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its policy cash rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

Shanghai Composite was up marginally at 3,176.82, while Nikkei ended flat at 21,505.31. Kospi gained 0.41 percent to end at 2,177.18.

European markets are trading higher after upbeat factory activity data from the US and China eased concerns over the global economy.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post

Kamal Nath Restores Security Cover to RSS Bhopal Office, Complainant t ...

Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specificati ...

Ultimate Kho-Kho: India's First IPL-Style Professional Kho-Kho League ...

Baby Turtle Gets Stolen and Eaten by Seagull on Live TV, Twitter Loses ...

Experts Welcome Congress' Promise to Bring School Education Under Stat ...

Stop Promoting Terrorism: Rajnath Tells Pakistan

Follow This Wellness Guide to Quit Smoking, Drinking

Governance Goes into Reverse Gear When Congress and Its Allies are in ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.