English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Ami Organics shares surge 4% on plans to acquire 55% in Baba Fine Chemicals

    Baba Fine Chemicals is involved in the manufacturing of custom specialty chemicals used in semiconductor industry.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    April 24, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Ami Organics shares jumped over 4 percent in early trade on April 24 on the company's plan to acquire 55 percent stake in Baba Fine Chemicals.

    Ami Organics will pay Rs 68.21 crore for the deal, expected to completed in six months from approval.

    Baba Fine Chemicals  makes custom specialty chemicals used in the semiconductor industry. It reported a revenue of Rs 47.07 crore in FY23, up 29 percent over the previous year.

    "It also marks Ami Organics' foray in the high entry barrier semiconductor industry. The acquisition is in line with Ami Organics’ strategy of expanding its speciality chemicals division to focus on niche products manufactured using advanced technology with low competition and high entry barriers," the company said in an exchange filing.

    At 11.46am, shares of Ami Organics were trading Rs 1,070.90, up 1.35 percent on the National Stock Exchange. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 1,099.75.

    Related stories

    Two lakh shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges so far, as against the one-month daily traded average of 83,000 shares.

    Follow our live blog for all market action

    "Our synergies will help scale up Baba Fine Chemicals' niche product basket, given that they are the only manufacturers in the country in their product category. The acquisition is in line with our focus of expanding our presence in complex speciality chemicals industry and will complement our product basket of electronic chemicals," Naresh Patel, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Ami Organics, said in the exchange filing.

    The company has developed two electrolyte additives used in lithium ion batteries, which are awaiting commercial orders from its customers. On that account, the acquisition will give Ami Organics access to the complementing products of Baba Fine Chemicals that are also focused on the electronic industry, mainly semiconductors.

    Ami Organics posted a 14.45 percent on year jump in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 22.8 core. Revenue in the quarter also rose around 8 percent to Rs 152.36 crore.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    Tags: #Ami Organics #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 12:16 pm