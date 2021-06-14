MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Adani group stocks erode nearly Rs 1.03 lakh crore in m-cap in a single day. Analysts say avoid them

Stocks like Adani Total Gas vaulted 334 percent in the calendar year till June 11. Shares of Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power have jumped between 200 percent and 265 percent in the same period

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST

Most Adani group stocks suffered losses in intraday trade on June 14 after media reports suggested that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen three Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) accounts that own shares in four of the listed Adani firms.

Besides, Sebi is reportedly investigating whether there has been price manipulation in Adani Group stocks, which have gained between 200 and 1,000 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the development.

Overall, the m-cap of Adani group stocks fell more than 10 percent or nearly Rs 1.03 lakh crore today. However, Adani group stocks have been on a tear for over a year.

Stocks like Adani Total Gas vaulted 334 percent in the calendar year till June 11. Shares of Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power have jumped between 200 percent and 265 percent in the same period.

Close

Related stories

Adani stocks pic

Analysts are now advising staying away from Adani group stocks.

"No fresh trades are advisable for now in Adani group stocks. As these shares are in control of the operators and the news is out, the risks are high. There can be unpredictable movements in either direction. Those who are trapped in long positions should wait patiently for a bounce to exit," said Sanjeev Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Alpha Quantum Capital Management Ltd.

Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking pointed out as per the different market news some of the mutual funds are holding very large quantities of Adani groups stocks and some complaints have been filed with Sebi also.

"From today, four Adani group stocks have been shifted to T2T (trade 2 trade) which means that intraday trading will not be permitted and investors need to take or give holding for any trade," said Gupta.

"We suggest investors be cautious on Adani group stocks, trading at very high valuations compared to peers. Buy on dips or averaging the buy position should be avoided for the time being," Gupta said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Group stocks. #markets #Stocks Views
first published: Jun 14, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.