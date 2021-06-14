Adani group stocks erode nearly Rs 1.03 lakh crore in m-cap in a single day. Analysts say avoid them

Most Adani group stocks suffered losses in intraday trade on June 14 after media reports suggested that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen three Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) accounts that own shares in four of the listed Adani firms.

Besides, Sebi is reportedly investigating whether there has been price manipulation in Adani Group stocks, which have gained between 200 and 1,000 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the development.

Overall, the m-cap of Adani group stocks fell more than 10 percent or nearly Rs 1.03 lakh crore today. However, Adani group stocks have been on a tear for over a year.

Stocks like Adani Total Gas vaulted 334 percent in the calendar year till June 11. Shares of Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power have jumped between 200 percent and 265 percent in the same period.

Analysts are now advising staying away from Adani group stocks.

"No fresh trades are advisable for now in Adani group stocks. As these shares are in control of the operators and the news is out, the risks are high. There can be unpredictable movements in either direction. Those who are trapped in long positions should wait patiently for a bounce to exit," said Sanjeev Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Alpha Quantum Capital Management Ltd.

Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking pointed out as per the different market news some of the mutual funds are holding very large quantities of Adani groups stocks and some complaints have been filed with Sebi also.

"From today, four Adani group stocks have been shifted to T2T (trade 2 trade) which means that intraday trading will not be permitted and investors need to take or give holding for any trade," said Gupta.

"We suggest investors be cautious on Adani group stocks, trading at very high valuations compared to peers. Buy on dips or averaging the buy position should be avoided for the time being," Gupta said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.